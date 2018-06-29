CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

Tia explains her daughter's name means "victorious."

1 reads
Leave a comment
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Actress and momprenuer Tia Mowry finally debuted her newborn baby girl on social media today. The 39-year-old took to Instagram, telling her followers her daughter’s first name “Cairo” means “victorious” and her middle name Tiahna is an ode to her namesake, Tia.

This is the second child for Tia and her hubby fellow actor Cory Hardrict. Last November, Tia announced she was happily expecting after opening about her struggles with fertility and endometriosis.

“Endometriosis is a highly inflammatory condition, so I set out to remove foods from my diet that cause inflammation in the body,” Tia told Women’s Health Mag at the time.

“Once I changed my diet, I started to see change in my body. Not only did my symptoms literally disappear with endometriosis, but other ailments like migraines and eczema also went away. I started to see correlations with how food can be healing.”

Tia acknowledged that even though there were roadblocks in both her pregnancies, overcoming the trials made it all worth it.

“I find when you go through some kind of struggle, the reward is just so much greater. Now, I’m so overjoyed!”Tia said.

RELATED LINKS

Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give Birth

Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower

WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In This Video Of Her Cleaning The House

WATCH: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 3 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 6 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close