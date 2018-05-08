Local
National Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies And Deals

The Light NC Staff

Posted May 8, 2018
New Orleans Charter School Classroom

Source: Sylvanie Williams College Prep by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christia / Getty

Do you remember that one particular teacher or teachers, who challenged you, who motivated you to reach your fullest potential? Make sure to thank them this week for National Teacher Appreciation Week. Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated by many businesses during the week of May 8. Many of the great deals and freebies are not limited to just Tuesday, the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week.

For a complete list of deals and freebies click HERE

