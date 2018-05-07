George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s Still On The Streets

George Zimmerman killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, and was acquitted of all charges on July 13, 2013. Since then, he has consistently stayed in the media with deplorable behavior. On top of vile interviews, in January of 2015 he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence, but his girlfriend at the time dropped all charges. In addition, he disgustingly attempted to auction off the gun he used to kill Trayvon.

Now there are new charges.

According to CNN.com, Zimmerman has been accused of criminally stalking private investigator Dennis Warren in Florida. Warren was hired by a production company that was working on a documentary about Trayvon Martin’s life. Zimmerman reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas last year. One of the texts reportedly read, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February of 2012,” which is the month he killed Trayvon Martin. In addition, Zimmerman threatened to feed Dennis Warren to an alligator, allegedly writing in a text, “Anyone who [expletive] with my parents will be fed to an alligator.” Warren contacted Zimmerman’s family members.

On January 3, a Seminole County sergeant reportedly contacted Zimmerman about the stalking. CBS News reports, he berated her and said, “You have been involved with me since that Martin kid.”

A summons and a notice of information was issued for Zimmerman on March 14. He was personally served on May 3 and his arraignment is scheduled for May 30. He has been charged with misdemeanor stalking.

It is deeply disturbing this thug with such a violent past is still on the streets. He is clearly a menace to society and should be locked away for life. Who does Zimmerman have to kill again to be off the streets?

