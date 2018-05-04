National News
Twitter Warns All Users to Change Password

Tia'Lavon

Posted 7 hours ago
On Thursday, Twitter recommended its more than 336 million users change their passwords due to a “bug.”

The company announced it discovered a bug that saved user passwords on an internal log without proper encryption.

Twitter played down the incident and said there’s no evidence any passwords were used for nefarious purposes. However it appears to be showing all of its users a pop-up window prompting them to change their passwords.

Twitter said it has since fixed the issue. The company tweeted “As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.”

