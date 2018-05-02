National News
Worst Cities To Visit During Allergy Season

It’s official, allergy season is here and experts are saying it could be one of the worst in years!!!

So allergy sufferers here are some cities that you may want to stay away from.  Five cities across the country were named the “most challenging places to live with spring allergies” by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) include:

  1. McAllen, TX
  2. Louisville, KY
  3. Jackson, Miss.
  4. Memphis, Tenn
  5. San Antonio, TX

 

Click here to find where you city ranks.

AAFA , Top cities for allergies

