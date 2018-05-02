Local
Warning: Increased Illnesses From Tick And Mosquito Bites

Melissa Wade

Dengue fever, Chikungunya virus and Zika virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports illnesses from tick, mosquito, and flea bites have more than tripled in recent years.

CDC Director Robert Redfield issued a caution to citizens, noting the diseases can be widespread and difficult to control.

Redfield said a reason for the large increase is because mosquitoes and ticks are moving into new areas around the country in combination with more people traveling internationally.

He added that increasing temperatures have also aided in longer seasons and more time for diseases to spread.

Experts want to remind the public to use EPA regulated insect repellent and treat their pets.

Source ABC11.com

