Melissa Wade In The Water’s “Music Pick”

Beverly Crawford is back with a song that any and every church choir can sing and it will have everyone on their feet – Praising God!!!

Beverly Crawford is know for great hits like: He’s Done Enough, It’s About Time For a Miracle, Just As Soon and Higher In The Lord!!” So when Pastor Crawford’s husband Todd Crawford sent me the single, I knew this was going to be GREAT!!!

Here’s A Snippit….. Check out the entire song all week with Melissa Wade in the Water at 10am!!!

