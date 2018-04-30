Local
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

Matthew 6:9-13 King James Version (KJV)

After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

10 Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

11 Give us this day our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.

courage , faith , inspiration , love , Matthew 6:9-13 , The Lord's Prayer

