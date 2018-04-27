Local
Home > Local

Here Are Some Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

Melissa Wade

Posted 12 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Unity of Indian children, Asia

Source: Bartosz Hadyniak / Getty

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Family & Friends Community Day

Event Date: 04/28/2018

Event Time: 11:00Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: First Baptist Church Fuquay-Varina

Address Line 1: 105 N West St

City, State, Zip: Fuquay-Varina NC 27526

Event Description: Food, fun and fellowship with your family and friends and the surrounding community. This free event will have food, children’s activities, health and social services, auto and motorcycle show, and much more.

Come back on Sunday, April 29, at 11:00, for our annual family and friends day worship service. The speaker is Reverend Robert L. Mason of Greater Love Worship Center.Event Contact: Katrina CrosbyEvent Contact Number: (919) 552-9150Event Contact Email: Firstbaptistfv@embarqmail.comEvent Web Site: Www.firstbaptistfuquay.com

 

 

Summer Days Festival
Event Date:  4/28/2018
Event Time:  12pm-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Tart Park
Address Line 1:  1269 S Elm Ave
City, State, Zip:  Dunn, NC, 38334
Event Description:  Grazing Mountains Church is hosting Summer Days Festival at Tart Park in Dunn, NC. Free food, free clothes and free entertainment.
Event Contact:  Emma BurgyBurnette
Event Contact Number:  9197960806
Event Contact Email:  galations6@yahoo.com

 

 

 

 

Family and Friends Day
Event Date:  04/29/2018
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Faith Tabernacle UHC
Address Line 1:  741 East Juniper Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Wake Forest,NC 27587
Event Description:  A day to celebrate with family and friends through worship, with lots of good people and great food.
Event Contact:  James Johnson
Event Contact Number:  9196911681
Event Contact Email:  paulaj203@gmail.com

 

 

Basics:Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  9:00 am to 12:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Henderson Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2806 Page Road
City, State, Zip:  Morrisville, NC 27560
Event Description:  The Alzheimer’s Association will present a workshop for anyone who would like to know more about Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease and other related illness that are not part of aging.
Event Contact:  Betty Mangum
Event Contact Number:  (919)624-0455
Event Contact Email:  tavares202003@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  alz.org/nc

 

 

 

 

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music Concert
Event Date:  04/29/2018
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Redeeming Love Church
Address Line 1:  3425 Rock Quarry Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  National Recording Artist Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music will be in Full Concert. Come hear this group sing songs from their latest release: “He’s My Rock” and also from their previous recordings “Even Me; “Determined” “He’s in the Room” and many more.
Event Contact:  Monica Adams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 833-4815
Event Contact Email:  admin@redeeminglove.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.redeeminglove.com

 

 

 

  Pre Anniversary Service
Event Date:  04/29/2018
Event Time:  5:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
Address Line 1:  2722 E. Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham,NC 27703
Event Description:  37th Pastoral Anniversary Service for Bishop Marion Wright, Sr.

Guest speaker will be Suffragan Bishop Vernon Spinks, Praise Temple Apostolic Faith Church, Inc. Raleigh, NC

We would like to see one and all
Event Contact:  DeMarcus Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 818-6799
Event Contact Email:  adwilli3@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Http://getgraceonline.org

 

DTRM Southern Diocese Convention
Event Date:  04/26/2018 -04/28/2018
Event Time:  7 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Gathering Place
Address Line 1:  3500 Woodmeadow Parkway
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Deliverance Temple Restoration Ministries Southern Diocese Convention 2018. Featuring Special Guest Pastor Luther Barnes on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7 pm. Bishop Charles Ricky Walker on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:30 and concluding on Saturday at 5 pm with Bishop Kervy Brown. Conference Host Bishop Eric A. Pugh and the Presiding Bishop is Bishop Ralph Donnie Graves.
Event Contact:  Valerie Harris
Event Contact Number:  9192503306
Event Contact Email:  valeriedtrm@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  DTRMINC.COM

 

 

Chavis Family 36th Anniversary
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Cornerstone Christian Community Church
Address Line 1:  3237 Knotts Grove Rd
City, State, Zip:  Oxford, NC 27565
Event Description:  Appearing on Service:

*The Visionaires of Warrenton NC

*Woody’s Special of Durham NC

*The Inspirational of Oxford NC

*Truth of Zebulon NC

*Wendy Peterson & Unity of Fayetteville NC

*Purpose of Baskerville VA
Event Contact:  Hattie Chavis
Event Contact Number:  919-339-4214
Event Contact Email:  mcharris5509@gmail.com

 

  Union Grove Baptist Church Missionary Anniversary
Event Date:  04/29/2018
Event Time:  10:15am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Grove Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3081 Union Grove Church Road
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  50th Missionary Anniversary

Dr. Shirley Bullock, Guest Speaker, former President of the Women’s Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

 

  Youth Leaders’ Empowerment Conference
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  10am – 2:15pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Julia Jones Daniel Center for Community Leadership
Address Line 1:  711 Hillsborough Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  The Young Folks & Friends Union of The House of God Church invites you to this event.

Empowering Today’s Youth For Tomorrow’s Leaders

Including guest youth leader speakers, motivational and inspirational speakers, educational resources& scholarship resources for high school & college students, children’s presentation, Raleigh dept fire truck tour, vendor shopping, free hot lunch, trick tray prizes and more
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  919-218-2778
  Neya’s Praise Party
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  6:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Phillips Chapel Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  132 N. Glenn Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Winston Salem, NC 27105
Event Description:  Come out for some good singing and help us usher in the presence of God. Special guest performance by Tamela Brinson Hairston.

 

Praise & Worship Conference and Night of Praise
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  10am-2pm and 6pm-Until
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Grace Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1636 US Hwy 1
City, State, Zip:  27596
Event Description:  SHINE YOUR LIGHT! Praise and Worship Conference followed by a Night of Praise
Event Contact:  Katrina Samuels
Event Contact Number:  9193066758
Event Contact Email:  musicmn11@gmail.com

 

 

Bridging the Gap between youth ministry and commu
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  10am-noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Restoration Community Church
Address Line 1:  130 Commerce Parkway
City, State, Zip:  Garner
Event Description:  Grant writing tips for youth ministries

innovation and creative ideas for youth ministry

Understanding the importance of community and youth ministry coming together to raise kids holistically and academically.

Preparing for a better future with the next generation
Event Contact:  Chasty Daniels Godwyn
Event Contact Number:  9194922977
Event Contact Email:  cgodwyn@rccraleigh.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.empacthearts.com

 

 

nnie D.Jones Child Enrichment Fund 3k Walk
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  9:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Smithfield Community Park
Address Line 1:  600 Booker Dairy Road
City, State, Zip:  Smithfield, NC. 2757$
Event Description:  A walk to benefit the Annie D. jones Child Enrichment Fund will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Smithfield Community Park on Booker Dairy Road in Smithfield, NC. Proceeds from this walk will help disadvantaged children attend full day summer camp and take part in other recreational and cultural activities. To register go to http://www.anniedjones.com.
Event Contact:  Kay McDuffie
Event Contact Number:  301-613-3233
Event Contact Email:  kayresem@aol.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.anniedjones.com

 

 

 

 

 

Broken Pieces: From Damaged to Delivered
Event Date:  04/28/2018
Event Time:  10 o’clock am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Highway House of Prayer INC
Address Line 1:  3112 Rowena Ave
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Highway House of Prayer, INC

presents

The Annual Women’s Conference 2018

Broken Pieces of Our Lives – From Damaged to DeliveredApril 26th, Thursday Night @ 7:30 – Pastor Morella Ivey

April 27th, Friday Night @ 7:30 – Evangelist Patricia Hayes

April 28th, Saturday Morning @ 10:00 – Apostle Jacki London

will close out the conference with a #POWERFUL WORD.This is one event you don’t wanna miss!

Don’t MEET us there, BEAT us there! MEN are welcomed too.

Door Prizes will be given…

Hosted by Lady Elect Dr. Celia Trice

Conference Host: Elder Krista Trice-Tucker
Event Contact:  Krista Trice
Event Contact Number:  919-491-2592

 

 

 

 

 

 

  2018 All Nations Day
Event Date:  4/29/2018
Event Time:  9:30AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ezra Conference Center
Address Line 1:  3670 Bastion Lane
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27604
Event Description:  Come and Join Us as We Celebrate Our Diversity in Christ!
Event Contact:  Soul Reapers Church
Event Contact Number:  (919) 295 4487
Event Contact Email:  soulreapersworshipcenter@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  soulreaperschurch.org

 

 

free local community events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Here Are Some Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now