Here Are Some Free Local Community Events For The Weekend

Family & Friends Community Day

Event Date: 04/28/2018

Event Time: 11:00Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: First Baptist Church Fuquay-Varina

Address Line 1: 105 N West St

City, State, Zip: Fuquay-Varina NC 27526

Event Description: Food, fun and fellowship with your family and friends and the surrounding community. This free event will have food, children’s activities, health and social services, auto and motorcycle show, and much more.

Come back on Sunday, April 29, at 11:00, for our annual family and friends day worship service. The speaker is Reverend Robert L. Mason of Greater Love Worship Center.Event Contact: Katrina CrosbyEvent Contact Number: (919) 552-9150Event Contact Email: Firstbaptistfv@embarqmail.comEvent Web Site: Www.firstbaptistfuquay.com

Summer Days Festival Event Date: 4/28/2018 Event Time: 12pm-2pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Tart Park Address Line 1: 1269 S Elm Ave City, State, Zip: Dunn, NC, 38334 Event Description: Grazing Mountains Church is hosting Summer Days Festival at Tart Park in Dunn, NC. Free food, free clothes and free entertainment. Event Contact: Emma BurgyBurnette Event Contact Number: 9197960806 Event Contact Email: galations6@yahoo.com

Family and Friends Day Event Date: 04/29/2018 Event Time: 11:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Faith Tabernacle UHC Address Line 1: 741 East Juniper Avenue City, State, Zip: Wake Forest,NC 27587 Event Description: A day to celebrate with family and friends through worship, with lots of good people and great food. Event Contact: James Johnson Event Contact Number: 9196911681 Event Contact Email: paulaj203@gmail.com

Basics:Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Henderson Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 2806 Page Road City, State, Zip: Morrisville, NC 27560 Event Description: The Alzheimer’s Association will present a workshop for anyone who would like to know more about Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease and other related illness that are not part of aging. Event Contact: Betty Mangum Event Contact Number: (919)624-0455 Event Contact Email: tavares202003@yahoo.com Event Web Site: alz.org/nc

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music Concert Event Date: 04/29/2018 Event Time: 3:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Redeeming Love Church Address Line 1: 3425 Rock Quarry Rd City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27610 Event Description: National Recording Artist Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music will be in Full Concert. Come hear this group sing songs from their latest release: “He’s My Rock” and also from their previous recordings “Even Me; “Determined” “He’s in the Room” and many more. Event Contact: Monica Adams Event Contact Number: (919) 833-4815 Event Contact Email: admin@redeeminglove.com Event Web Site: http://www.redeeminglove.com

Pre Anniversary Service Event Date: 04/29/2018 Event Time: 5:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Address Line 1: 2722 E. Main Street City, State, Zip: Durham,NC 27703 Event Description: 37th Pastoral Anniversary Service for Bishop Marion Wright, Sr. Guest speaker will be Suffragan Bishop Vernon Spinks, Praise Temple Apostolic Faith Church, Inc. Raleigh, NC We would like to see one and all Event Contact: DeMarcus Williams Event Contact Number: (919) 818-6799 Event Contact Email: adwilli3@gmail.com Event Web Site: Http://getgraceonline.org

DTRM Southern Diocese Convention Event Date: 04/26/2018 -04/28/2018 Event Time: 7 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: The Gathering Place Address Line 1: 3500 Woodmeadow Parkway City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27610 Event Description: Deliverance Temple Restoration Ministries Southern Diocese Convention 2018. Featuring Special Guest Pastor Luther Barnes on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7 pm. Bishop Charles Ricky Walker on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:30 and concluding on Saturday at 5 pm with Bishop Kervy Brown. Conference Host Bishop Eric A. Pugh and the Presiding Bishop is Bishop Ralph Donnie Graves. Event Contact: Valerie Harris Event Contact Number: 9192503306 Event Contact Email: valeriedtrm@yahoo.com Event Web Site: DTRMINC.COM

Chavis Family 36th Anniversary Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 4:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Cornerstone Christian Community Church Address Line 1: 3237 Knotts Grove Rd City, State, Zip: Oxford, NC 27565 Event Description: Appearing on Service: *The Visionaires of Warrenton NC *Woody’s Special of Durham NC *The Inspirational of Oxford NC *Truth of Zebulon NC *Wendy Peterson & Unity of Fayetteville NC *Purpose of Baskerville VA Event Contact: Hattie Chavis Event Contact Number: 919-339-4214 Event Contact Email: mcharris5509@gmail.com

Union Grove Baptist Church Missionary Anniversary Event Date: 04/29/2018 Event Time: 10:15am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Union Grove Baptist Church Address Line 1: 3081 Union Grove Church Road City, State, Zip: — Event Description: 50th Missionary Anniversary Dr. Shirley Bullock, Guest Speaker, former President of the Women’s Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

Youth Leaders’ Empowerment Conference Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 10am – 2:15pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Julia Jones Daniel Center for Community Leadership Address Line 1: 711 Hillsborough Street City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC Event Description: The Young Folks & Friends Union of The House of God Church invites you to this event. Empowering Today’s Youth For Tomorrow’s Leaders Including guest youth leader speakers, motivational and inspirational speakers, educational resources& scholarship resources for high school & college students, children’s presentation, Raleigh dept fire truck tour, vendor shopping, free hot lunch, trick tray prizes and more Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: 919-218-2778 Neya’s Praise Party Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 6:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Phillips Chapel Baptist Church Address Line 1: 132 N. Glenn Avenue City, State, Zip: Winston Salem, NC 27105 Event Description: Come out for some good singing and help us usher in the presence of God. Special guest performance by Tamela Brinson Hairston.

Praise & Worship Conference and Night of Praise Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 10am-2pm and 6pm-Until Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greater Grace Christian Church Address Line 1: 1636 US Hwy 1 City, State, Zip: 27596 Event Description: SHINE YOUR LIGHT! Praise and Worship Conference followed by a Night of Praise Event Contact: Katrina Samuels Event Contact Number: 9193066758 Event Contact Email: musicmn11@gmail.com

: Bridging the Gap between youth ministry and commu Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 10am-noon Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Restoration Community Church Address Line 1: 130 Commerce Parkway City, State, Zip: Garner Event Description: Grant writing tips for youth ministries innovation and creative ideas for youth ministry Understanding the importance of community and youth ministry coming together to raise kids holistically and academically. Preparing for a better future with the next generation Event Contact: Chasty Daniels Godwyn Event Contact Number: 9194922977 Event Contact Email: cgodwyn@rccraleigh.org Event Web Site: http://www.empacthearts.com

nnie D.Jones Child Enrichment Fund 3k Walk Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 9:00 a.m. Is this event FREE?: NO Venue Name: Smithfield Community Park Address Line 1: 600 Booker Dairy Road City, State, Zip: Smithfield, NC. 2757$ Event Description: A walk to benefit the Annie D. jones Child Enrichment Fund will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Smithfield Community Park on Booker Dairy Road in Smithfield, NC. Proceeds from this walk will help disadvantaged children attend full day summer camp and take part in other recreational and cultural activities. To register go to http://www.anniedjones.com. Event Contact: Kay McDuffie Event Contact Number: 301-613-3233 Event Contact Email: kayresem@aol.com Event Web Site: http://www.anniedjones.com

Broken Pieces: From Damaged to Delivered Event Date: 04/28/2018 Event Time: 10 o’clock am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Highway House of Prayer INC Address Line 1: 3112 Rowena Ave City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27703 Event Description: Highway House of Prayer, INC presents The Annual Women’s Conference 2018 Broken Pieces of Our Lives – From Damaged to DeliveredApril 26th, Thursday Night @ 7:30 – Pastor Morella Ivey April 27th, Friday Night @ 7:30 – Evangelist Patricia Hayes April 28th, Saturday Morning @ 10:00 – Apostle Jacki London will close out the conference with a #POWERFUL WORD.This is one event you don’t wanna miss! Don’t MEET us there, BEAT us there! MEN are welcomed too. Door Prizes will be given… Hosted by Lady Elect Dr. Celia Trice Conference Host: Elder Krista Trice-Tucker Event Contact: Krista Trice Event Contact Number: 919-491-2592

2018 All Nations Day Event Date: 4/29/2018 Event Time: 9:30AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Ezra Conference Center Address Line 1: 3670 Bastion Lane City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27604 Event Description: Come and Join Us as We Celebrate Our Diversity in Christ! Event Contact: Soul Reapers Church Event Contact Number: (919) 295 4487 Event Contact Email: soulreapersworshipcenter@yahoo.com Event Web Site: soulreaperschurch.org

