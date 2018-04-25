Entertainment News
Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black

Here's your weekly reminder that colorism is still a thing.

Posted 21 hours ago
Peter Thomas‘ baby mama just told her son that she doesn’t think he’s Black.

One of Peter’s latest posts is all types of problematic.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband shared a video of his ex, Nancy Hernandez, and their son, Bryce, having an interesting conversation about race.

After Bryce tells Nancy that he is Black, she denies that assertion to tell him that he is Brown. If that weren’t troubling enough, Bryce rebutted by saying, “My dad is the color of a newly paved street.”

Yep, Peter’s son was on Instagram making dark-skinned jokes.

This whole situation and everyone involved gets the side-eye from us, but Peter doesn’t seem to be all that upset about the video. In fact, Cynthia Bailey‘s ex is out here living his best life and cruising around with his new lady in a clip that he recently shared. In other words, he’ll continue be sailing along as Nancy tried to figure out how race and ethnicity work.

The countdown is real, let’s go. @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

We don’t know what Peter’s countdown is leading up to, but his followers may want to keep an eye on his feed because there could be a big announcement coming soon.

