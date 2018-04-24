Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find New Talent For TV Series

The fabulous and always-working Issa Rae is not slowing down, despite the fact that she is currently between seasons on her hit HBO show. It was just announced that she has teamed up with BET to find the next crop of emerging talent.
Insecure star Issa Rae is currently filming the highly-anticipated third season of her HBO series, however she has remained quite busy in the meantime. One of the projects on her plate involves giving upcoming creative voices the opportunity to work with her and BET on a new television series, according to Shadow and Act.
Via Shadow and Act:
Issa Rae’s ColorCreative is partnering with BET Networks for a writing contest to find new voices for a television series. The first ColorCreative Script to Screen Contest is launched in partnership with the American Black Film Festival. Writers interested in participating are tasked with bringing an original comedy or drama pilot script to the table that, if chosen as the winner, will be fully developed and produced.
“ColorCreative’s mission has always been to provide opportunities for underrepresented writers by developing and producing their work. With this latest initiative, I couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with BET Networks to help identify a fresh voice and an original idea that highlights the Black American experience,” said Deniese Davis, co-founder and chief operating officer at ColorCreative.
ColorCreative says they are looking for “creative ideas that showcase their individuality and unique point of view.” The pilot must explore an “important and/or an untapped part of the Black experience that would fit BET’s programming and audience. The series can be about anything as long as you stay true to the culture and are specific about your theme and perspective.”
If you are an O.G. Issa Rae fan, you know that she got her start on YouTube, where many emerging voices have gone from unknown to superstar status, and she is always spotlighting new writers and projects on her own YouTube channel. It’s nice to see her paying it forward by giving others a great opportunity.
The three finalists selected will travel to the 2018 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami from June 13-17 and have an opportunity to attend roundtable sessions with industry veterans and a private luncheon with BET and various ColorCreative executives.
Following the festival, finalists will receive feedback on the script and have time to submit a revised draft. Finally, one winner will receive a cash prize and have their pilot script produced by ColorCreative for BET.
For more details and submission guidelines, visit ABFF.com.
