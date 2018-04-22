Entertainment News
Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby With His Mistress

Ed Hartwell's ex-fiancée Tonya Carroll has been posting pictures of her ultrasound and baby bump. 

Man…the drama between Keshia Knight Pulliam and estranged husband Ed Hartwell just gets messier and messier.

It’s being reported that Hartwell has gotten another woman pregnant, who Pulliam claims was his mistress during their marriage.

According to The YBF, the former “Cosby Show” actress said during a past interview that she caught him cheating with his ex-fiancée Tonya Carroll who has recently been posting pictures of her ultra sound and baby bump.

See for yourself:

Patience is Definitely a Virtue…. #alwaysinGod'sperfection 💚💕💙

A post shared by Tonya Carroll (@tonyacarroll7) on

Welp!

In the meantime, YBF noted that Pulliam, who is still legacy married to Hartwell, is still fighting him in court to get him to pay child support, which he has allegedly been “figuring out every way not to pay.”

That, and she wants for him to be more present for their daughter Ella Grace. Apparently out of 80 scheduled visits, he’s only been to 20.

Sigh…

