Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine Despite Reports Of ‘Devastating Stroke’

In the era of #FakeNews, this is why you can't always believe what you read. 

Hello Beautiful

Posted 22 hours ago
Jackson Family Press Conference For Global Announcement

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

While rumors have been swirling that Katherine Jackson recently suffered a “devastating stroke,” her family is refuting those stories, saying the matriarch is doing just fine.

See, last week RadarOnline reported that Jackson’s family had rushed to her side as her health was rapidly declining after having a massive stroke.

“The family has all gathered around her to give her support,” a source told the gossip website.

“But she is the one that is usually in the best shape and she takes care of everyone, so it is really mentally hard on her.”

However, let the Jacksons tell it, this is all #FakeNews. The New York Daily News reported that several people close to the family have told them that Jackson is fine.

The story is bulls—,” said longtime Jackson family publicist and friend Steve Manning.

“Mrs. Jackson is fine. She’s with (daughter) Rebbie. I don’t know where they get this fake news.”

One of Jackson’s granddaughters Genevieve Jackson also confirmed that her granny was doing fine:

“Guys calm down! This isn’t true. Whoever put that story out is lying. She didn’t have a stroke and her health is definitely not failing. Katherine is okay!”

The 28-year-old added that they just went to Jackson’s home for “game night.”

In the meantime, Mrs. Jackson is gearing up for her 88th birthday in three weeks and is probably not pressed about this nonsense.

