Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Tapped To Give Howard University Commencement Address

T' Challa is heading to the HBCU in May.

Hello Beautiful

Posted April 21, 2018
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

 

From the box-office shattering “Black Panther” to his recent hilarious SNL debut, it’s clear that 2018 is Chadwick Boseman’s year. And it’s only getting better.

Howard University recently announced that the actor, who is also an alum, will be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2018.

“I’m excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students,” Boseman said in a university press release.

“Let’s listen, learn and build with one another.”

University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said it was an “honor and privilege” to welcome Boseman back.

“His recent role in the blockbuster film ‘Black Panther’ reminds us of the excellence found in the African diaspora and how places like Howard are hidden, untapped gems producing the next generation of scientists, engineers and doctors,” Frederick said in the statement.

“Mr. Boseman exemplifies the monumental heights and levels Howard graduates can achieve by using the skills and knowledge they acquired at the university.”

It’s no secret that Boseman loves him some HBCUs.

As the Huff Post noted, earlier this year the actor told the Chicago Tribune that the safe haven and peace that exists in the fictional Wakanda, actually lives at historically Black colleges and universities.

“It is a Wakanda to a certain degree. There is definitely a lot of T’Challa there,” he said.

“If you have a blanketed idea of what it means to be of African descent and you go to Howard University, you’re meeting people from all over the diaspora — from the Caribbean, any country in Africa, in Europe. So you’re seeing people from all walks of life that look like you but they sound different.”

Howard’s graduation will take place on May 12.

