Local
Home > Local

The City Of Raleigh Is Offering A Camp For Girls Only!

The Light NC Staff

Posted April 21, 2018
3 reads
Leave a comment
Smiling student

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Is your daughter adventurous and like to be outside? She might be interested in a girls only camp offered by the City of Raleigh!

Designed for girls between age 13 to 15, Girls Week is a girl’s-specific camp that travels through the City of Raleigh experiencing all the amazing outdoor activities the City of Oaks has to offer. Come paddle, climb, hike, ride, and explore in a fun, encouraging environment.

On Thursday, we will drive out of town for an overnight camping experience. This camp will be held July 16 through July 20 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Durant Nature Preserve South Entrance.

Get more info:  919-996-6855

 

 

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

44 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

Continue reading Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

[caption id="attachment_2994902" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Larry Busacca / Getty[/caption] Beyonce TURNED Coachella out on Saturday!!! The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming...and we were LIVING! That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny's Child to help sing some of her classic songs in her 26-song set. And of course, Twitter was here for it all!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now