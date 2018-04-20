Here’s Your List Of Free Local Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Event Information
|Name of Event:
|Prevention of Child Abuse Candlelight Vigil
|Event Date:
|04/21/2018
|Event Time:
|4:45pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Good Samaritan
|Address Line 1:
|9433 White Oak Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, NC 27529
|Event Description:
|The vigil will feature Clevette Roberts (CEO of Illusions) as guest speaker, sensational performances, a placing of the hearts, and lighting of the candles ceremony. This event is sponsored by Hands Of Protection and Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church.
*Funds raised during this event will be shared with Safe Child of Wake County and Partnership for Children of Johnston County.
|Event Contact:
|Carolyn Penny
|Event Contact Number:
|9199318898
|Event Contact Email:
|carolynpenny@handsofprotection.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.handsofprotection.org
|Connections: A Business & Networking Expo
|Event Date:
|04/21/2018
|Event Time:
|11am – 3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Durham Lions Club
|Address Line 1:
|1850 Hillandale Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27705
|Event Description:
|This event is FREE to the public! It is a family friendly event, so there will be popcorn, snowcones, and possibly face-painting to enjoy! There will also be a variety of vendors (12+ vendors) such as jewelry, make up, clothing, bath products, and more! So come shop til you drop! Mark this event on your calendar! You don’t want to miss this event!
|Event Contact:
|George Booth
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 475-9929
|Event Contact Email:
|soundboothrtpnc@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://soundboothllc.wixsite.com/durhamrtp
|
|
Name of Event:
|Precious lil moments
|Event Date:
|04/21/2018
|Event Time:
|9:30 Am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Precious Outreach
|Address Line 1:
|3815 Rock Quary RD preeminent private school .
|City, State, Zip:
|27610
|Event Description:
|This event Is for little girls from 6 to 12 years old. This is the sixth year doing this event for little girls. The girls are rotated to different stations that are in place for the girl to enjoy. For example, nail painting, dance class, arts and crafts, etiquette training and a motivational speaker. We prepare a wonderful lunch for them in a beautiful setting that they will never forget. At the end of the event the girls get to dress up and strut ther stuff down the red carpet ant strike a pose to get their pictures taken.
|Event Contact:
|Valerie Stanberry
|Event Contact Number:
|919 592-5708
|Event Contact Email:
|valeriestanberry@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|Preciousoutreach.org
|Youth Day Service
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|11Am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Johnson Chapel MBC
|Address Line 1:
|317 Beauvue Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Elm CIty, North Carolina, 27822
|Event Description:
|This is our annual youth day service we have every year, It is an awesome worship experience and good fellowship.
|Event Contact:
|Roderick Tillery
|Event Contact Number:
|2524699274
|Event Contact Email:
|rodericktillery@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|
Name of Event:
|Good Hygiene and Safety Awareness for Kids
|Event Date:
|04/21/2018
|Event Time:
|12-2 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Light Church Of Clayton
|Address Line 1:
|400 Wall St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|The Health Ministry will provide informative information to the youth regarding skin care, oral health, good hand washing, and other areas of hygiene. We will also have representatives from local police and fire departments to speak to the youth regarding safety.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Jewel Lee and Lady Laneace Lee
|Event Contact Number:
|919-263-5157
|Event Contact Email:
|ladylee@thelightchurches.org
|Union Grove Baptist Church Inspirational Choir Ann
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|2:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Grove Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|3081 Union Grove Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hurdle Mills
|Event Description:
|Union Grove Baptist Church Inspirational Choir Anniversary
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 2:30pm
Union Grove Baptist Church
3081 Union Grove Church Road
Hurdle Mills, NC 27514
Rev. Rufus L. Johnson, Sr., Pastor
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|3362606355
|
Name of Event:
|NEWSTART Health Fair
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|1-5PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The ARC
|Address Line 1:
|4805 DILLARD DRIVE
|City, State, Zip:
|RALEIGH, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|Join us for free screenings, a healthy food giveaway, cooking demos, free massage by Carolina Massage, smoothies and MORE! All ages are welcome!
Learn about the EIGHT LAWS to holistic health and wellness!
“The leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations” (Revelation 22:2).
|Event Contact:
|Antoinette Martin
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 553-8844
|Event Contact Email:
|register4health@embarqmail.com
|:
|Dr. Sherlock Bally, teaching on the Holy Spirit
|Event Date:
|4/22/2018
|Event Time:
|6 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Evangel Church
|Address Line 1:
|201 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
|Event Description:
|Evangel Church is hosting four opportunities to hear Dr. Sherlock Bally, of Sherlock Bally Ministries, teach on the Holy Spirit. Dr. Bally is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. His focus lies in Israel, India and the Islands of the Caribbean.
In Israel, Dr. Bally was appointed by 13 members of the Israeli Parliament to be the executive director of 19 countries where he travels heralding the message of the Abrahamic Covenant and its prophetic implications, present implications and its personal implications. Dr. Bally has the honor of speaking to Prime Ministers, governments and Kings concerning the Biblical mandate to stand with the nation of Israel.
Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDS.
Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m.
At Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive in Fuquay-Varina
|Event Contact:
|Amanda Stanley
|Event Contact Number:
|9195523421
|Event Contact Email:
|evangelchurch201@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp
|GLOF- School-Aged Intervention Program Event
|Event Date:
|04/21/2018
|Event Time:
|1100 AM – 2:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Fayetteville Technical Community College Education Center
|Address Line 1:
|225 B Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Greater Life of Fayetteville (GLOF), a non-profit organization, is hosting a Free Community-wide event to inform the public of their School-age Intervention Program. This program provides support for students in grades 3 thru 8 who are on short term suspension, or who are at risk of being suspended. This program serves students in Cumberland County, NC, and surrounding areas.
|Event Contact:
|Georgeanna Pinckney
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 364-9531
|Event Contact Email:
|admin@greaterlifeoffayetteville.org
|Event Web Site:
|greaterlifeoffayetteville.org
|Singing Union Anniversary
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Willis Creek AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|3614 Turner Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28306
|Event Description:
|The members of Willis Creek AME Zion Church invites you to join them at their Singing Union Anniversary. Come and be blessed by the Praises and Songs of Praise!
|Event Contact:
|Church Staff
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 483-1643
|Event Contact Email:
|http://www.netministries.org/churches/ch30841
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.netministries.org/churches/ch30841
|Free clothing give away
|Event Date:
|04/21/2018
|Event Time:
|9am- 1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Community Outreach
|Address Line 1:
|2534 Chapel Hill Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27707
|Event Description:
|On behalf of Bishop and Lady Moore, Greater Sherman Deliverance and Empowerment Ministries will be hosting a free clothing and food give away this Saturday from 10am-12pm.
The church is located at 2534 Chapel Hill Blvd. right across from Jiffy Lube.
|Event Contact:
|Tish Edwards
|Event Contact Number:
|9193681705
|Event Contact Email:
|tish721@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|100 Men in Black Service
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|3:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Howell Chapel Church
|Address Line 1:
|214 East Preston St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Selma, NC, 27576
|Event Description:
|100 Men in Black service. Music by Howell Chapel Men of valor and Cedar Point Male choir. Guest preacher is Pastor Keith Robinson and guest presider is Minister Jerry Smith.
|Event Contact:
|Scott Lassiter
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 480-0703
|Event Contact Email:
|lassiters101@gmail.com
|5th Annual Women’s Day
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rebirth Baptist Church Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|462 S. Driver Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|Rebirth Baptist Church Ministries will celebrate the 5th Annual Women’s Day on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 11:00a.m. Our guest speaker will be the dynamic First Lady Virginia Rogers of First Baptist Church, Holly Springs, NC. Our motto: “Women on the Battlefield for the Lord.” Come join us and witness the powerful words brought by First Lady Rogers. The Swinney Family will render the music. Dr. Leroy Long is the pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Vera Walathour
|Event Contact Number:
|919-451-3849
|Event Contact Email:
|vjw61@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|n/a
|Martin Luther King jr. Children’s Choir in concert
|Event Date:
|04/22/2018
|Event Time:
|3 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Musical chorus
|Address Line 1:
|2901 Sanderford Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh North Carolina 27610
|Event Description:
|All Children’s Choir singing in a concert
|Event Contact:
|Rebecca Shelton
|Event Contact Number:
|919-832-4347
|Event Contact Email:
|ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|ymtcmechurch.org