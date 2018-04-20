Local
Here’s Your List Of Free Local Community Events

Melissa Wade

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

http://thelightnc.upickem.net/engine/Details.aspx?PageType=APPROVED&contestid=46430

 

Event Information 
Name of Event:  Prevention of Child Abuse Candlelight Vigil
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  4:45pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Good Samaritan
Address Line 1:  9433 White Oak Road
City, State, Zip:  Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:  The vigil will feature Clevette Roberts (CEO of Illusions) as guest speaker, sensational performances, a placing of the hearts, and lighting of the candles ceremony. This event is sponsored by Hands Of Protection and Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church.

*Funds raised during this event will be shared with Safe Child of Wake County and Partnership for Children of Johnston County.
Event Contact:  Carolyn Penny
Event Contact Number:  9199318898
Event Contact Email:  carolynpenny@handsofprotection.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.handsofprotection.org

 

 

Connections: A Business & Networking Expo
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  11am – 3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Durham Lions Club
Address Line 1:  1850 Hillandale Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  This event is FREE to the public! It is a family friendly event, so there will be popcorn, snowcones, and possibly face-painting to enjoy! There will also be a variety of vendors (12+ vendors) such as jewelry, make up, clothing, bath products, and more! So come shop til you drop! Mark this event on your calendar! You don’t want to miss this event!
Event Contact:  George Booth
Event Contact Number:  (919) 475-9929
Event Contact Email:  soundboothrtpnc@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://soundboothllc.wixsite.com/durhamrtp

 

 

Chapel Hill – Carrboro CROP Hunger Walk
Event Date:  April 22, 2018
Event Time:  1:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Carrboro Town Commons
Address Line 1:  301 W Main St
City, State, Zip:  Carrboro, NC 27510
Event Description:  Bring your family and friends and enjoy an afternoon of games, hunger activities and great music provided by the New Orleans Masquerade and let’s walk together to end hunger and poverty in our community and around the world.

The walk is a 3.7 mile or .8 mile family-friendly stroll through Carrboro and Chapel Hill, including UNC-Chapel Hill.

The Chapel Hill/Carrboro CROP Hunger Walk supports hunger relief efforts globally and locally. Church World Service distributes 75 percent of the money to hunger programs in more than 80 countries. The remaining 25 percent feeds families through IFC’s food pantry and community kitchen.
Event Contact:  Jo Wyrick
Event Contact Number:  800-CWS-CROP
Event Contact Email:  jowyrick@aol.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.crophungerwalk.org/chapelhillnc

 

 

Name of Event: 

 Precious lil moments
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  9:30 Am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Precious Outreach
Address Line 1:  3815 Rock Quary RD preeminent private school .
City, State, Zip:  27610
Event Description:  This event Is for little girls from 6 to 12 years old. This is the sixth year doing this event for little girls. The girls are rotated to different stations that are in place for the girl to enjoy. For example, nail painting, dance class, arts and crafts, etiquette training and a motivational speaker. We prepare a wonderful lunch for them in a beautiful setting that they will never forget. At the end of the event the girls get to dress up and strut ther stuff down the red carpet ant strike a pose to get their pictures taken.
Event Contact:  Valerie Stanberry
Event Contact Number:  919 592-5708
Event Contact Email:  valeriestanberry@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  Preciousoutreach.org

 

 

Youth Day Service
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  11Am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Johnson Chapel MBC
Address Line 1:  317 Beauvue Rd
City, State, Zip:  Elm CIty, North Carolina, 27822
Event Description:  This is our annual youth day service we have every year, It is an awesome worship experience and good fellowship.
Event Contact:  Roderick Tillery
Event Contact Number:  2524699274
Event Contact Email:  rodericktillery@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

Name of Event: 

 Good Hygiene and Safety Awareness for Kids
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  12-2 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Light Church Of Clayton
Address Line 1:  400 Wall St.
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  The Health Ministry will provide informative information to the youth regarding skin care, oral health, good hand washing, and other areas of hygiene. We will also have representatives from local police and fire departments to speak to the youth regarding safety.
Event Contact:  Pastor Jewel Lee and Lady Laneace Lee
Event Contact Number:  919-263-5157
Event Contact Email:  ladylee@thelightchurches.org

 

 

Union Grove Baptist Church Inspirational Choir Ann
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  2:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Grove Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3081 Union Grove Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Hurdle Mills
Event Description:  Union Grove Baptist Church Inspirational Choir Anniversary

Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 2:30pm

Union Grove Baptist Church

3081 Union Grove Church Road

Hurdle Mills, NC 27514

Rev. Rufus L. Johnson, Sr., Pastor
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  3362606355

 

 

Name of Event: 

 NEWSTART Health Fair
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  1-5PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The ARC
Address Line 1:  4805 DILLARD DRIVE
City, State, Zip:  RALEIGH, NC 27606
Event Description:  Join us for free screenings, a healthy food giveaway, cooking demos, free massage by Carolina Massage, smoothies and MORE! All ages are welcome!

Learn about the EIGHT LAWS to holistic health and wellness!

“The leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations” (Revelation 22:2).
Event Contact:  Antoinette Martin
Event Contact Number:  (919) 553-8844
Event Contact Email:  register4health@embarqmail.com

 

 

School Age Intervention Program – Information Even
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  1100am – 200pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  FTCC Education Center
Address Line 1:  225 B Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville NC 28301
Event Description:  Greater Life of Fayetteville, Inc. is a non-profit intervention program designed to partner with Cumberland County Schools and families. We provide mentoring, parental support, as well as academic and emotional support for students. On April 21st, we will host a free informational event for the community. There will be lots of fun activities, free giveaways and food, with special guests, including Cybil the Clown!
Event Contact:  Georgeanna PInckney
Event Contact Number:  (910) 364=9531
Event Contact Email:  admin@greaterlifeoffayetteville.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.greaterlifeoffayetteville.org

 

 

Dr. Sherlock Bally, teaching on the Holy Spirit
Event Date:  4/22/2018
Event Time:  6 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Event Description:  Evangel Church is hosting four opportunities to hear Dr. Sherlock Bally, of Sherlock Bally Ministries, teach on the Holy Spirit. Dr. Bally is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. His focus lies in Israel, India and the Islands of the Caribbean.

In Israel, Dr. Bally was appointed by 13 members of the Israeli Parliament to be the executive director of 19 countries where he travels heralding the message of the Abrahamic Covenant and its prophetic implications, present implications and its personal implications. Dr. Bally has the honor of speaking to Prime Ministers, governments and Kings concerning the Biblical mandate to stand with the nation of Israel.

Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDS.

Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m.

At Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive in Fuquay-Varina
Event Contact:  Amanda Stanley
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  evangelchurch201@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp

 

 

  GLOF- School-Aged Intervention Program Event
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  1100 AM – 2:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fayetteville Technical Community College Education Center
Address Line 1:  225 B Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Greater Life of Fayetteville (GLOF), a non-profit organization, is hosting a Free Community-wide event to inform the public of their School-age Intervention Program. This program provides support for students in grades 3 thru 8 who are on short term suspension, or who are at risk of being suspended. This program serves students in Cumberland County, NC, and surrounding areas.
Event Contact:  Georgeanna Pinckney
Event Contact Number:  (910) 364-9531
Event Contact Email:  admin@greaterlifeoffayetteville.org
Event Web Site:  greaterlifeoffayetteville.org

 

 

  Singing Union Anniversary
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Willis Creek AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  3614 Turner Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28306
Event Description:  The members of Willis Creek AME Zion Church invites you to join them at their Singing Union Anniversary. Come and be blessed by the Praises and Songs of Praise!
Event Contact:  Church Staff
Event Contact Number:  (910) 483-1643
Event Contact Email:  http://www.netministries.org/churches/ch30841
Event Web Site:  http://www.netministries.org/churches/ch30841

 

 

Free clothing give away
Event Date:  04/21/2018
Event Time:  9am- 1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Community Outreach
Address Line 1:  2534 Chapel Hill Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27707
Event Description:  On behalf of Bishop and Lady Moore, Greater Sherman Deliverance and Empowerment Ministries will be hosting a free clothing and food give away this Saturday from 10am-12pm.

The church is located at 2534 Chapel Hill Blvd. right across from Jiffy Lube.
Event Contact:  Tish Edwards
Event Contact Number:  9193681705
Event Contact Email:  tish721@hotmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

100 Men in Black Service
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  3:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Howell Chapel Church
Address Line 1:  214 East Preston St.
City, State, Zip:  Selma, NC, 27576
Event Description:  100 Men in Black service. Music by Howell Chapel Men of valor and Cedar Point Male choir. Guest preacher is Pastor Keith Robinson and guest presider is Minister Jerry Smith.
Event Contact:  Scott Lassiter
Event Contact Number:  (919) 480-0703
Event Contact Email:  lassiters101@gmail.com

 

 

5th Annual Women’s Day
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  11:00a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rebirth Baptist Church Ministries
Address Line 1:  462 S. Driver Ave
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Rebirth Baptist Church Ministries will celebrate the 5th Annual Women’s Day on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 11:00a.m. Our guest speaker will be the dynamic First Lady Virginia Rogers of First Baptist Church, Holly Springs, NC. Our motto: “Women on the Battlefield for the Lord.” Come join us and witness the powerful words brought by First Lady Rogers. The Swinney Family will render the music. Dr. Leroy Long is the pastor.
Event Contact:  Vera Walathour
Event Contact Number:  919-451-3849
Event Contact Email:  vjw61@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  n/a

 

 

Martin Luther King jr. Children’s Choir in concert
Event Date:  04/22/2018
Event Time:  3 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Musical chorus
Address Line 1:  2901 Sanderford Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh North Carolina 27610
Event Description:  All Children’s Choir singing in a concert
Event Contact:  Rebecca Shelton
Event Contact Number:  919-832-4347
Event Contact Email:  ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  ymtcmechurch.org

 

 

 

