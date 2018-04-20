Here’s Your List Of Free Local Community Events

Event Description:

Evangel Church is hosting four opportunities to hear Dr. Sherlock Bally, of Sherlock Bally Ministries, teach on the Holy Spirit. Dr. Bally is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. His focus lies in Israel, India and the Islands of the Caribbean. In Israel, Dr. Bally was appointed by 13 members of the Israeli Parliament to be the executive director of 19 countries where he travels heralding the message of the Abrahamic Covenant and its prophetic implications, present implications and its personal implications. Dr. Bally has the honor of speaking to Prime Ministers, governments and Kings concerning the Biblical mandate to stand with the nation of Israel. Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDS. Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. At Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive in Fuquay-Varina