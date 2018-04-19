2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

This is the first televised interview with Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson.

Danielle Jennings

Posted April 19, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

As many around the country continue to voice their collective outrage surrounding the arrest of two black men while waiting inside a local Philadelphia Starbucks, the men have yet to speak directly to the media. That all changed when that sat for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two men who were unjustly arrested for merely waiting inside a Starbucks for their business associate, sat for a one-on-one interview with GMA’s Robin Roberts to finally tell their side of the unfortunate incident. In the interview the men stressed that they hoped that what happened to them inspires others to be motivated to get out and impact true change and also, that what’s “right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.” They also stated that when they initially saw the cops enter the coffee shop they were convinced that there was no way they could be there for them.

You can check out the FULL interview BELOW:

Meanwhile ABC News has the details about the initial call placed to Philadelphia police. The 911 call was just released, which was placed by the (since fired) Starbucks manager, and what was revealed is even more damning to Starbucks.

According to the call (and also surveillance tape) Nelson and Robinson arrived at approximately 4:35 PM—the 911 call was placed at exactly 4:37PM. That means that the manager only waited two whole minutes before she called the police on the two black men who were simply waiting to have a business meeting. TWO MINUTES?! In the call the manager says, “I have two gentlemen at my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.”

As you’ll recall Starbucks is closing a record 8,000 stores on May 29 for mandatory racial bias education training for about 175,000 employees. The company CEO has also met with Nelson and Robinson and hopes they can all work together to change racial issues permanently.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

#TheModelDiversityProject Is Advocating For Needed Change In The Fashion Industry

New Orleans Teen Accepted To 83 Colleges

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now