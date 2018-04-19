Local
NCCU Chancellor Under Fire With Lawsuit

Melissa Wade

A former Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at North Carolina Central University has filed the lawsuit against the school and its chancellor, claiming he was fired for speak out against the misuse of state funds.

Benjamin Durant said he was wrongfully terminated in January because he questioned the purchase of a luxury SUV for Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye’s personal use.

Durant claimed Akinleye was unhappy with the Nissan Pathfinder he was issued and wanted a more expensive GMC Yukon Denali – which cost roughly $70,000.

Source:  Read more at ABC11.com

