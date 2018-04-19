Entertainment News
Wendy Williams Disses The Clark Sisters

Melissa Wade

AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Source: Brook Christopher / Getty

 

On yesterday Wendy Williams, slammed the Clark Sisters legacy while talking about Snoop Dogg’s #1 gospel album, Bible of Love.   During her comments she congratulated Snoops achievement while questioning the Clarks history of making #1 hits on the gospel charts.

Clearly, Wendy Williams didn’t do her research, and the fans were ready to clearly respond about it.

It didn’t take long for the gospel community to get wind of Wendy’s comments and everyone from Kierra SheardKirk FranklinMichelle Williams and Kim Burrell took to social media to defend the legendary sisters

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

WATCH THE VIDEO

Snoop Dogg , The Clark Sisters , Wendy Williams

Continue reading Wendy Williams Disses The Clark Sisters

