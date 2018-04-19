Wendy Williams Disses The Clark Sisters

On yesterday Wendy Williams, slammed the Clark Sisters legacy while talking about Snoop Dogg’s #1 gospel album, Bible of Love. During her comments she congratulated Snoops achievement while questioning the Clarks history of making #1 hits on the gospel charts.

Clearly, Wendy Williams didn’t do her research, and the fans were ready to clearly respond about it.

It didn’t take long for the gospel community to get wind of Wendy’s comments and everyone from Kierra Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Michelle Williams and Kim Burrell took to social media to defend the legendary sisters

WATCH THE VIDEO and Check out more at TVONE.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: