Jabari Johnson Explains Why He Stopped Singing Quartet To Become A Worship Leader [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light Staff

Posted April 18, 2018
Jabari Johnson discusses his latest single, “Have Your Way,” featuring Todd Galberth and what to expect from his album due May 4, 2018 in an exclusive interview with Maurette Brown Clark.

