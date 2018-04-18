Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Jekalyn Carr [Exclusive Video]

The Light NC Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Jekayln Carr

Source: Radio One / Radio One

On our first episode of iPraise Live we pulled up a chair next to Jekalyn Carr during lunch, to listen to her bless up with an Acoustic set from some of her biggest hits.

___

 The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

______

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Jekalyn Carr [Exclusive Video]

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18