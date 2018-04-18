iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Jekalyn Carr [Exclusive Video]

On our first episode of iPraise Live we pulled up a chair next to Jekalyn Carr during lunch, to listen to her bless up with an Acoustic set from some of her biggest hits.

