Congratulations To Pastor Randy E. Freeman Sr.

Our April Pastor of the Month is Pastor Freeman Sr. of New Life New Beginnings Christian Center in Garner. Read more about him and listen for the Powerminute to feature Pastor Freeman on The Light 103.9. We will also present Pastor Freeman with the Pastor of the Month Plaque on a very special Sunday to be announced.

Pastor of thee Month is Brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Zerorez and The Light 103.9.

Here’s more about Pastor Freeman from his congregation:

Pastor Freeman is an awesome spiritual leader who loves to teach and preach God’s word. He is dedicated and has a passion for helping people learn about who God is and how salvation can transform their lives. He’s continuously on a mission to make an impact not only in the local community, but throughout the world. He is the founder of Men of Honor where he empowers the Men by showing how to use Christian principles as their foundation in their lives. Pastor Freeman’s love for the children is visible throughout his ministry, always expressing to the girls and boys that they are valuable. He has also established a Teen Summit to build relationships with the youth & young adults, teaching them how to lead Christian lives. It is such a joy seeing the interaction between him and the youth. Pastor Freeman holds marriage empowerment sessions along with Co Pastor Freeman who has been married too for 31 years. He demonstrates the Love of Jesus Christ in everything he does. Pastor Freeman goes out with the ministry to witness, goes to feed the homeless at the shelter or supports the youth at games etc. He pushing the members to be the best and not to give up. He is a powerful and anointed Pastor, Teacher, Father, Visionarie, Conference Speaker and a mentor to many. He is the husband of Co-Pastor Lisa Freeman and the Father to Brittany and Randy Jr. Pastor Freeman favorite quote that he shares often is ” Nothing changes the fact that God is Good” We at New Life New Beginning are truly honored and blessed to have such a wonderful and amazing leader Pastor Freeman. He is the Best!

