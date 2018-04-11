Durham Toddler Dies After Being Found In Water

The 3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday died late Tuesday evening. Police said they were notified about 10 p.m. of the girl’s death.

Yesterday authorities said the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog and was found in a creek behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road in northern Durham County.

Source: ABC11.com

