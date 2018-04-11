Local
Home > Local

Durham Toddler Dies After Being Found In Water

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

The  3-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday died late Tuesday evening.  Police said they were notified about 10 p.m. of the girl’s death.

Yesterday authorities said the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog and was found in a creek behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road in northern Durham County.

Source:  ABC11.com

Bahama , Durham toddler dies , Rougemont Rd.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Durham Toddler Dies After Being Found In Water

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 5 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 5 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 5 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18