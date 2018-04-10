National News
No More Free Bottled Water For Flint Residents

Melissa Wade

Flint Firebirds V Windsor Spitfires

On Friday, Michigan’s Governor Rick Snyder said testing showed the levels of lead in the city’s water are below the federal limit and the water’s quality is “well within the standards,” and has ended the free bottled water program.  However, some residents don’t believe it’s safe to drink or use yet.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician who was among the first who noticed rising levels of blood lead levels in Flint’s children, provoking the governor to acknowledge the crisis, was disappointed with Friday’s decision.
“This is wrong. Until all lead pipes are replaced, state should make available bottled water and filters to Flint residents,” she tweeted.
….. WHAT?  The pipes still have not been replaced?
