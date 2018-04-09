The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At Cosby’s Retrial Has A History With The Actor

Nicolle Rochelle, the woman who executed a memorable protest at Bill Cosby’s retrial on Monday, has a past history with the fallen actor—but it’s not what you may think.

See Also: Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge In His Sexual Assault Retrial

Rochelle, 39, jumped a police barricade as Cosby walked by, on his way into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for opening arguments. The performer, once known as “America’s dad,” stands accused of sexual assault.

The Little Falls, New Jersey native was topless. Written on her chest were the names of dozens of women who accused the 80-year-old actor of drugging and sexually molesting them. Also emblazoned on her body was the words “Women’s Lives Matter.”

The topless protester at Bill Cosby's retrial was identified as 'Cosby Show' actress Nicolle Rochelle https://t.co/L1ZSV21yHL pic.twitter.com/6LT0V2NNmh — Variety (@Variety) April 9, 2018

It turns out that Rochelle appeared on several episodes of “The Cosby Show” as a child, according to IMDb.

JUST IN: Nicolle Rochelle, woman who ran topless at #BillCosby this morning was on several episodes of Cosby show. @KYWNewsradio https://t.co/VzT1kqW1nl pic.twitter.com/ZhTNgjRKxi — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) April 9, 2018

Rochelle didn’t have any negative encounters with Cosby as a child on the show, the actress told the Associated Press.

“The main goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable, because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women and to show him that the body can be aggressive and empowered,” she stated.

Rochelle is a member of the European-based feminist group Femen, the news outlet reported. Femen is an international women’s movement that deploys “brave topless female activists painted with the slogans” to protest and raise awareness, according to the organization’s website.

Here is protester Nicolle Rochelle who was arrested today for her topless protest as Cosby walked into court. She used to appear on Cosby show, and she stands here in front of a building featured in show. #CosbyTrial pic.twitter.com/DLfNezSDT5 — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) April 9, 2018

In addition to “The Cosby Show,” her acting credits include “Shining Time Station” (1989), “Tales from the Darkside: The Movie” (1990) and “Someone Like You” (2001). She’s also portrayed Josephine Baker on the Paris stage to critical acclaim.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rochelle and led her away in handcuffs. Authorities charged her with disorderly conduct before releasing the actress.

SEE ALSO:

BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting The President For Lowering Black Unemployment Rate

I Had To Endure ‘Make American Great Again’ Hats At The National Museum Of African American History And Culture