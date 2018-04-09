Upcoming Food Truck Rodeos

1 reads Leave a comment
We looooove food truck rodeos. Add these upcoming events to your calendar!
Cary’s Downtown Chowdown – April 22nd
Academy Street from 12:30pm to 5pm
Durham Central Park
June 17th from 12pm to 4pm
Knightdale’s Food Truck Thursdays
Every Thursday from April 19th through June and also July 19th and August 16th
Knightdale Station Park
11:30am to 1:30pm for lunch and 6pm to 8pm for dinner
Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo
May 6th and June 10th from 12pm to 6pm
RTP Food Truck Rodeo
Every Friday from 11:30am to 1:30pm
The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, Research Triangle Park
Rodeo On Rosemary
April 22nd 12pm to 4pm
East Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill
