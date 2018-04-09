Local
Pregnant 18 Year Old Found Dead Inside Car In Southern Pines

Jerry Smith

According to the Southern Pines Police Department the young woman who was found dead inside a car on Sunday has been identified. They reported that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Police reported the victim’s name is Aiyonna Clarice Barrett. Her body was discovered around 8 p.m. inside a car on a dirt road near S. Gaines Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or Crime Stoppers at 910-693-4110.

