Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump Truck

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty
is safe and sound after being involved in a collision with a dump truck. The Cam Newton quarterback was in the ATL when it happened but he was driving his matte black Ferrari F12 (valued at over $300,000) when the collision occurred around 4pm local EST. Carolina Panthers
Follow Us On Twitter:
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
According to TMZ,
Atlanta PD confirms the accident occurred but says neither party wanted to fill out a police report.
Unclear what caused the collision or who was at fault — but calm down, Panthers fans, Newton appeared to be okay after the incident. In fact, he was seen walking the car around in his shorts and one of his funky hats.
Cam is from Atlanta and still lives there.
The quarterback was involved in another car accident back in 2014, where his car overturned in North Carolina and
ended up in the hospital with minor injuries. Newton
You can see the photo of the accident,
. HERE
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Can’t Dab To This: Cam Newton Named Most Overrated Athlete (Poll)
Cam Newton Isn’t The Good Negro
Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis
1 of 44
2. Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis
2 of 44
3. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
3 of 44
4. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
4 of 44
5. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
5 of 44
6. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
6 of 44
7. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
7 of 44
8. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
8 of 44
9. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
9 of 44
10. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
10 of 44
11. Carolina Panthers Roman Harper
11 of 44
12. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman
12 of 44
13. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman
13 of 44
14. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman
14 of 44
15. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
15 of 44
16. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
16 of 44
17. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
17 of 44
18. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
18 of 44
19. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
19 of 44
20. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
20 of 44
21. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
21 of 44
22. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
22 of 44
23. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
23 of 44
24. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
24 of 44
25. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
25 of 44
26. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
26 of 44
27. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
27 of 44
28. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
28 of 44
29. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
29 of 44
30. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
30 of 44
31. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
31 of 44
32. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
32 of 44
33. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
33 of 44
34. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
34 of 44
35. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
35 of 44
36. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl
36 of 44
37. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman
37 of 44
38. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
38 of 44
39. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
39 of 44
40. 14542783813627
40 of 44
41. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
41 of 44
42. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
42 of 44
43. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
43 of 44
44. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton
44 of 44