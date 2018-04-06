National
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump Truck

The Light

Posted April 6, 2018
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Cam Newton is safe and sound after being involved in a collision with a dump truck. The Carolina Panthers quarterback was in the ATL when it happened but he was driving his matte black Ferrari F12 (valued at over $300,000) when the collision occurred around 4pm local EST.

According to TMZ,

Atlanta PD confirms the accident occurred but says neither party wanted to fill out a police report.

Unclear what caused the collision or who was at fault — but calm down, Panthers fans, Newton appeared to be okay after the incident. In fact, he was seen walking the car around in his shorts and one of his funky hats. 

Cam is from Atlanta and still lives there.

The quarterback was involved in another car accident back in 2014, where his car overturned in North Carolina and Newton ended up in the hospital with minor injuries.

You can see the photo of the accident, HERE.

