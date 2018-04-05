Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium In New SNL Teaser

We wish Vibranium was real, too.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman has to set a few people straight in the teaser for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The next episode of SNL is not to be missed because Chadwick will be hosting the show, and Cardi B will keep the party going as the musical guest! With the fantastic success of Black Panther, you know the bits will practically write themselves.

Unfortunately, it looks like a few of the cast members are having some trouble separating fact from fiction as they try to swindle Chadwick out of some Vibranium. The problem? Vibranium doesn’t actually exist.

We can totally understand wishing that Wakanda and all of its wonders were real, but these shenanigans have got to be getting pretty old for Chadwick.

See if they ever find the keys to the studio when Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

RELATED STORIES:

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!

Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium In New SNL Teaser

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18