Snow? Winter’s Making A Comeback

Check your App lately? Many are seeing a snowflake on their weather apps and meteorologist are saying it’s not out of the question to possibly see a flake or two this weekend.

ABC11 reports both the European and GFS (the American model) are picking up on an area of low pressure dropping snow across parts of Central North Carolina Saturday into Sunday.

However, with it being so far out it’s too early to harp on one particular model. That’s because they haven’t been consistent. They continue to change the exact location of the low, and that track will determine exactly what, if anything, falls.

