List Of Easter Celebrations, Egg Hunts, Sunrise Services And More….

Easter, the glorious celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death and pointing ahead to a future resurrection for all who are united to him by faith – Romans 6:5.
EASTER EGG HUNTS, EASTER EVENTS AND MORE…..
- Join The Light 103.9 at Word Of God Fellowship Church on Saturday March 31st for Three thousand eggs at Three thousand Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and will be from 12 noon to 3pm. There will be games, prizes, Easter egg hunts for several different age groups and more. We look forward to seeing you there!
- Easter Egg HuntEvent Date: 3/31/2018Event Time: 12 noon to 3 p.m.Is this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Evangel ChurchAddress Line 1: 201 Meadow DriveCity, State, Zip: Fuquay-VarinaEvent Description: Join us for food, fun, and Easter eggs!
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018
Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Evangel Church lawn,
201 Meadow Dr., Fuquay-Varina
Hot dogs, refreshments, bounce houses, egg coloring, and of course an Easter egg hunt* (divided by age
groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon!
*Egg hunt for ages 12 and under
Event Contact: Evangel ChurchEvent Contact Number: 919-552-3421Event Contact Email: evangelchurch201@gmail.comEvent Web Site: http://fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp
|Community-Wide Easter Celebration
|Event Date:
|04/01/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds
|Address Line 1:
|1025 Blue Ridge Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27607
|Event Description:
|Each year, Calvary Chapel Cary, a non-denominational church in Apex, steps out into the community at Easter by holding services at the Fairgrounds to reach thousands with a message of hope. About 4,000 people attend each year.
|Event Contact:
|Calvary Chapel Cary
|Event Contact Number:
|919-367-9250
|Event Contact Email:
|sarah@cccary.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.cccary.org
|Durham Easter
|Event Date:
|04/01/2018
|Event Time:
|11 am to 3 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham Central Park
|Address Line 1:
|501 Foster Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|On Easter Sunday, April 1, join Vintage Church Durham, Restoration Church and Grace Park Church as we come together to bring you DURHAM EASTER with one of the largest Easter egg hunts in Durham!
The egg hunt will be open to children ages 2 through 12. There will be a total of 4 hunts through the day. Egg hunts will be accompanied by bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment, baptisms, food trucks, scavenger hunt for teens and more.
Pre-registration is available online at durhameaster.com.
Food will be available for purchase from Spanglish, Symphany for the Deli, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Pelican’s SnoBalls.
For more information visit us online at durhameaster.com or @durhameaster on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|durhameaster@vintagenc.com
|Event Web Site:
|durhameaster.com
|Celebrate Easter Sunday
|Event Date:
|04/01/2018
|Event Time:
|10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Nehemiah Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|514 N Mangum Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Inspiring Message
Activities for Youth
Give Aways
Free Meal
|Event Contact:
|Maketa
|Event Contact Number:
|919-688-4203
|Event Contact Email:
|marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.visitncc.com
|t:
|Resurrection Rally
|Event Date:
|03/31/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 AM-12:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Capital City Church of God
|Address Line 1:
|1500 Hedingham Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27604
|Event Description:
|You’re invited to join us for high-flying Easter fun at Rise Up With Jesus! This Easter event will send your spirits soaring as you travel through the engaging stations and discover more about Jesus and Easter. You’ll experience games, activities, crafts and an interactive drama in this adventure for the entire family. Come and see that Jesus is alive!! Free Lunch will be served following the event!
|Event Contact:
|9108495006
|Event Contact Number:
|9192501940
|Event Contact Email:
|hannahherring2013@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.capitalcitycog.com
|Resurrection Weekend Outreach
|Event Date:
|March 30th – April 1st
|Event Time:
|7:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Grace Tabernacle Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|3640 Applegate Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Come out and join us for a weekend of fellowship and fun. We will begin our weekend on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. with popcorn and a family friendly movie. Saturday will be a day of food, games, fun, giveaways, and a Easter Egg Hunt for the children. Saturday’s event begins at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 4:00 p.m.Then come back on Sunday Morning at 10:45 a.m. to join us for our morning worship services. All events are free to the public. We look forward to seeing you!!!!
|Event Contact:
|NaTasha Tillman-Walker
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|gracetabernacle25@gmail.com
|Resurrection Weekend
|Event Date:
|3/30/2018
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|1980
|Address Line 1:
|1731 Trawick RD
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27603
|Event Description:
|March 30, 2018 Starting at 7pm The Mount Christian Church will have their night of Atonement service.
March 31 at 7pm The Mount Christian Church will have their Power of Resurrection Service.
April 1st at 11:15am The Mount Christian Church will have their Easter Sunday service.
Each service will have liturgical dance, praise and worship, and more.
After service on Easter Sunday The Mount will hold their annual “Cross City Walk” where all that can participate will help to carry a cross from the church to the Walmart parking lot (on New Bern Ave).
All are welcomed to come and all are encouraged to participate.
Visitors will receive a free gift bag after service.
|Event Contact:
|Virgie Townsend
|Event Contact Number:
|919-879-9055
|Event Contact Email:
|raleighnurse2012@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mountchurch.org
|Sunrise Services
|Event Date:
|04/01/2018
|Event Time:
|6:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1929 Piney Grove Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hillsborough, NC 27278
|Event Description:
|Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC
will have Sunrise Services on April 1, 2018 at 6:00 a.m.
There will not be an 11:00 a.m. service.
|Event Contact:
|Corintha Barber
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 618-1746
|Event Contact Email:
|corinthasb@aol.com
|Two services Beginning Easter Sunday
|Event Date:
|04012018
|Event Time:
|9 am and 11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Covenant Life Church
|Address Line 1:
|305-A Asheville Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Cary, NC 27513
|Event Description:
|Covenant Life Church in Cary NC will be going to two services beginning April 1st. Please come out and join our resurrection day celebration! Services begin at 9am and 11am
|Event Contact:
|Tyler Fulcher
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)615-1122
|Event Contact Email:
|Info@covenant-life.com
|Event Web Site:
|Covenant-life.com
|Urban Revival
|Event Date:
|03/31/2018
|Event Time:
|12noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ecclesia Fellowship Church
|Address Line 1:
|2504 Garner Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Urban Revival and Concert Pastor and First Lady Gause 2504 Garner Rd raleigh NC 27610
|Event Contact:
|9195944243
|Event Contact Number:
|9195944243
|Event Contact Email:
|j6shaf@gmail.com
|Catch the Vision 2018
|Event Date:
|03/31/2018
|Event Time:
|11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Jim Young Facilities
|Address Line 1:
|219 N. Church Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Greensboro, NC 27401
|Event Description:
|My Father’s Choice Ministries is sponsoring seminars on opening a housing program for little money. We also have grant opportunities for those who qualify. Pre-registration is required For details
Call (888) 458-2088 or visit our our website: myfatherschoiceministries.org
|Event Contact:
|Rachel Rimpel
|Event Contact Number:
|9802025230
|Event Contact Email:
|rr.catchthevision@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|myfatherschoiceministries.org
|The Birds, Bees, and STD’s
|Event Date:
|03/31/2018
|Event Time:
|2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Mount
|Address Line 1:
|1731 Trawick Rd Ste 111
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|Empowering Steppers presents A real life talk about real life situations. The purpose of this event is to educate middle and high school youths about sexually transmitted diseases. We will discuss information about causes, symptoms, treatments and prevention.
|Event Contact:
|Tameka
|Event Contact Number:
|919-219-1944
|Event Contact Email:
|empoweringsteppers@gmail.com
|There is Hope For You Gospel Extravaganza 2018
|Event Date:
|03/31/2018
|Event Time:
|2:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Salvation Army/ Art Center
|Address Line 1:
|507 north Steele Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Sanford NC 27332
|Event Description:
|This is a Charity event for the abuse and battered and those in need,
|Event Contact:
|Elder Phyllis Bennett
|Event Contact Number:
|919 638-8394
|Event Contact Email:
|Thereishopeforyou2014@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—