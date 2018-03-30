List Of Easter Celebrations, Egg Hunts, Sunrise Services And More….

Easter, the glorious celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death and pointing ahead to a future resurrection for all who are united to him by faith – Romans 6:5.

EASTER EGG HUNTS, EASTER EVENTS AND MORE…..

Join The Light 103.9 at Word Of God Fellowship Church on Saturday March 31st for Three thousand eggs at Three thousand Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and will be from 12 noon to 3pm. There will be games, prizes, Easter egg hunts for several different age groups and more. We look forward to seeing you there!

Easter Egg HuntEvent Date: 3/31/2018Event Time: 12 noon to 3 p.m.Is this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Evangel ChurchAddress Line 1: 201 Meadow DriveCity, State, Zip: Fuquay-VarinaEvent Description: Join us for food, fun, and Easter eggs!

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Evangel Church lawn,

201 Meadow Dr., Fuquay-Varina

Hot dogs, refreshments, bounce houses, egg coloring, and of course an Easter egg hunt* (divided by age

groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon!

*Egg hunt for ages 12 and under

Event Contact: Evangel ChurchEvent Contact Number: 919-552-3421Event Contact Email: evangelchurch201@gmail.comEvent Web Site: http://fuquay-evangel.org/site/cs/Index.asp

Community-Wide Easter Celebration Event Date: 04/01/2018 Event Time: 10:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds Address Line 1: 1025 Blue Ridge Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27607 Event Description: Each year, Calvary Chapel Cary, a non-denominational church in Apex, steps out into the community at Easter by holding services at the Fairgrounds to reach thousands with a message of hope. About 4,000 people attend each year. Event Contact: Calvary Chapel Cary Event Contact Number: 919-367-9250 Event Contact Email: sarah@cccary.org Event Web Site: http://www.cccary.org

Durham Easter Event Date: 04/01/2018 Event Time: 11 am to 3 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Durham Central Park Address Line 1: 501 Foster Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701 Event Description: On Easter Sunday, April 1, join Vintage Church Durham, Restoration Church and Grace Park Church as we come together to bring you DURHAM EASTER with one of the largest Easter egg hunts in Durham! The egg hunt will be open to children ages 2 through 12. There will be a total of 4 hunts through the day. Egg hunts will be accompanied by bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment, baptisms, food trucks, scavenger hunt for teens and more. Pre-registration is available online at durhameaster.com. Food will be available for purchase from Spanglish, Symphany for the Deli, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Pelican’s SnoBalls. For more information visit us online at durhameaster.com or @durhameaster on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: — Event Contact Email: durhameaster@vintagenc.com Event Web Site: durhameaster.com

Celebrate Easter Sunday Event Date: 04/01/2018 Event Time: 10am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Nehemiah Christian Center Address Line 1: 514 N Mangum Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701 Event Description: Inspiring Message Activities for Youth Give Aways Free Meal Event Contact: Maketa Event Contact Number: 919-688-4203 Event Contact Email: marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org Event Web Site: http://www.visitncc.com

t: Resurrection Rally Event Date: 03/31/2018 Event Time: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Capital City Church of God Address Line 1: 1500 Hedingham Blvd City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27604 Event Description: You’re invited to join us for high-flying Easter fun at Rise Up With Jesus! This Easter event will send your spirits soaring as you travel through the engaging stations and discover more about Jesus and Easter. You’ll experience games, activities, crafts and an interactive drama in this adventure for the entire family. Come and see that Jesus is alive!! Free Lunch will be served following the event! Event Contact: 9108495006 Event Contact Number: 9192501940 Event Contact Email: hannahherring2013@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.capitalcitycog.com

Resurrection Weekend Outreach Event Date: March 30th – April 1st Event Time: 7:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Grace Tabernacle Christian Center Address Line 1: 3640 Applegate Road City, State, Zip: Hope Mills, NC 28348 Event Description: Come out and join us for a weekend of fellowship and fun. We will begin our weekend on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. with popcorn and a family friendly movie. Saturday will be a day of food, games, fun, giveaways, and a Easter Egg Hunt for the children. Saturday’s event begins at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 4:00 p.m.Then come back on Sunday Morning at 10:45 a.m. to join us for our morning worship services. All events are free to the public. We look forward to seeing you!!!! Event Contact: NaTasha Tillman-Walker Event Contact Number: — Event Contact Email: gracetabernacle25@gmail.com

Resurrection Weekend Event Date: 3/30/2018 Event Time: 7pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: 1980 Address Line 1: 1731 Trawick RD City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27603 Event Description: March 30, 2018 Starting at 7pm The Mount Christian Church will have their night of Atonement service. March 31 at 7pm The Mount Christian Church will have their Power of Resurrection Service. April 1st at 11:15am The Mount Christian Church will have their Easter Sunday service. Each service will have liturgical dance, praise and worship, and more. After service on Easter Sunday The Mount will hold their annual “Cross City Walk” where all that can participate will help to carry a cross from the church to the Walmart parking lot (on New Bern Ave). All are welcomed to come and all are encouraged to participate. Visitors will receive a free gift bag after service. Event Contact: Virgie Townsend Event Contact Number: 919-879-9055 Event Contact Email: raleighnurse2012@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.mountchurch.org

Sunrise Services Event Date: 04/01/2018 Event Time: 6:00 a.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1929 Piney Grove Church Road City, State, Zip: Hillsborough, NC 27278 Event Description: Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC will have Sunrise Services on April 1, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. There will not be an 11:00 a.m. service. Event Contact: Corintha Barber Event Contact Number: (919) 618-1746 Event Contact Email: corinthasb@aol.com

Two services Beginning Easter Sunday Event Date: 04012018 Event Time: 9 am and 11am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Covenant Life Church Address Line 1: 305-A Asheville Ave City, State, Zip: Cary, NC 27513 Event Description: Covenant Life Church in Cary NC will be going to two services beginning April 1st. Please come out and join our resurrection day celebration! Services begin at 9am and 11am Event Contact: Tyler Fulcher Event Contact Number: (919)615-1122 Event Contact Email: Info@covenant-life.com Event Web Site: Covenant-life.com

Urban Revival Event Date: 03/31/2018 Event Time: 12noon Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Ecclesia Fellowship Church Address Line 1: 2504 Garner Rd. City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27610 Event Description: Urban Revival and Concert Pastor and First Lady Gause 2504 Garner Rd raleigh NC 27610 Event Contact: 9195944243 Event Contact Number: 9195944243 Event Contact Email: j6shaf@gmail.com

Catch the Vision 2018 Event Date: 03/31/2018 Event Time: 11am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Jim Young Facilities Address Line 1: 219 N. Church Street City, State, Zip: Greensboro, NC 27401 Event Description: My Father’s Choice Ministries is sponsoring seminars on opening a housing program for little money. We also have grant opportunities for those who qualify. Pre-registration is required For details Call (888) 458-2088 or visit our our website: myfatherschoiceministries.org Event Contact: Rachel Rimpel Event Contact Number: 9802025230 Event Contact Email: rr.catchthevision@gmail.com Event Web Site: myfatherschoiceministries.org

The Birds, Bees, and STD’s Event Date: 03/31/2018 Event Time: 2pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: The Mount Address Line 1: 1731 Trawick Rd Ste 111 City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC Event Description: Empowering Steppers presents A real life talk about real life situations. The purpose of this event is to educate middle and high school youths about sexually transmitted diseases. We will discuss information about causes, symptoms, treatments and prevention. Event Contact: Tameka Event Contact Number: 919-219-1944 Event Contact Email: empoweringsteppers@gmail.com

There is Hope For You Gospel Extravaganza 2018 Event Date: 03/31/2018 Event Time: 2:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Salvation Army/ Art Center Address Line 1: 507 north Steele Street City, State, Zip: Sanford NC 27332 Event Description: This is a Charity event for the abuse and battered and those in need, Event Contact: Elder Phyllis Bennett Event Contact Number: 919 638-8394 Event Contact Email: Thereishopeforyou2014@yahoo.com Event Web Site: —

