List Of Local Good Friday Service Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Holy Week Crucifix Logo-Several Ministers' Alliances Indpls- Mt Olive 032516

On Good Friday we remember the day Jesus willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for our sins  — 1 John 1:10

Here are some GOOD FRIDAY EVENTS from our “community calendar”  that you may want to attend

 

  Good Friday Service
Event Date:  03/30/2018
Event Time:  7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Good Friday Service- “The Seven Last Words of Christ From The Cross.” The Good Friday Message will be delivered by Reverend Yvonne Hodges, Pastor, Solid Rock Bible Church. Guest churches that will share in the hearing of the message are Canaan Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ), China Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Second Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh United Church of Christ and Virtue Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcomed!
Event Contact:  Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

FCCMC Annual Good Friday Service  
Event Date:  03/30/2018
Event Time:  11:30AM – 12:30PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Tabernacle of Miracles Church
Address Line 1:  2574 Hope Mills Rod
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28306
Event Description:  Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council invites you to their Annual Good Friday Service.

The Gospel Message will be delivered by Reverend Perry Irby, Pastor, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC.

Good Friday Service will be hosted at:

The Tabernacle of Miracles Church, 2574 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28306, Dr. Maxie Dobson, Host Pastor

Join us for an Hour of Power!
Event Contact:  Reverend Mary C. Owens
Event Contact Number:  (910) 670-5662
Event Contact Email:  minmaryowens1951@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fayettevillemincouncil.org

 

 

Good Friday Program  
Event Date:  03/30/2018
Event Time:  7:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1929 Piney Grove Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Hillsborough, NC 27278
Event Description:  Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC Trustee Ministry is sponsoring a Good Friday program on Friday March 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Reverend Ronnie Morton, pastor of Greater Joy Baptist Church, Oxford, NC, his choir, ushers and congregation will render the services.
Event Contact:  Corintha Barber
Event Contact Number:  (919) 618-1746
Event Contact Email:  corinthasb@aol.com
Event Web Site:  corinthasb@aol.com
