List Of Local Good Friday Service Events

On Good Friday we remember the day Jesus willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for our sins — 1 John 1:10

Here are some GOOD FRIDAY EVENTS from our “community calendar” that you may want to attend

Good Friday Service Event Date: 03/30/2018 Event Time: 7:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road City, State, Zip: Hope Mills, NC 28348 Event Description: Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Good Friday Service- “The Seven Last Words of Christ From The Cross.” The Good Friday Message will be delivered by Reverend Yvonne Hodges, Pastor, Solid Rock Bible Church. Guest churches that will share in the hearing of the message are Canaan Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ), China Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Second Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh United Church of Christ and Virtue Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcomed! Event Contact: Diane MItchell Event Contact Number: (910) 551-1274 Event Contact Email: cj29@hotmail.com Event Web Site: srbc2.org

FCCMC Annual Good Friday Service Event Date: 03/30/2018 Event Time: 11:30AM – 12:30PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: The Tabernacle of Miracles Church Address Line 1: 2574 Hope Mills Rod City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28306 Event Description: Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council invites you to their Annual Good Friday Service. The Gospel Message will be delivered by Reverend Perry Irby, Pastor, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC. Good Friday Service will be hosted at: The Tabernacle of Miracles Church, 2574 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28306, Dr. Maxie Dobson, Host Pastor Join us for an Hour of Power! Event Contact: Reverend Mary C. Owens Event Contact Number: (910) 670-5662 Event Contact Email: minmaryowens1951@gmail.com Event Web Site: fayettevillemincouncil.org

Good Friday Program Event Date: 03/30/2018 Event Time: 7:00 p.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1929 Piney Grove Church Road City, State, Zip: Hillsborough, NC 27278 Event Description: Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC Trustee Ministry is sponsoring a Good Friday program on Friday March 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Reverend Ronnie Morton, pastor of Greater Joy Baptist Church, Oxford, NC, his choir, ushers and congregation will render the services. Event Contact: Corintha Barber Event Contact Number: (919) 618-1746 Event Contact Email: corinthasb@aol.com Event Web Site: corinthasb@aol.com

