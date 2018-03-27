Local Rapper Is Shot In Raleigh Home Invasion

Nicholas Murphy, 22, goes by “OMGitsBeezy,” was shot and another man piston whipped during a home invasion in Raleigh on Saturday night.

On social media, he documented his time at WakeMed’s emergency room Saturday night.

He posted a photo of himself inside the hospital, saying he was shot in the back.

A 911 call from that night reveals that around 8 p.m. an intruder came into a home on Bashford Road where Murphy and several others were at the time and started shooting.

Police said Murphy was shot and another man was pistol-whipped.

