Police Investigate After Man Called Southpoint Mall Four Times to Make Threats

On Sunday authorities were on alert after receiving several phone calls from a man making threats against The Streets at Southpoint.

WRAL News reports that Durham police officers arrived at the Nordstrom store around 3 p.m. after a man calling from a Virginia area code made four separate phone calls in which threats were made.

While authorities searched the area, The Nordstrom store was evacuated and closed however no bomb was found.

It is not clear if all four calls specifically mentioned Nordstrom or if the threat extended to other portions of the mall.

Several employees at other stores in the mall said they were never informed of the threat and the mall remained open as normal while authorities investigated.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

