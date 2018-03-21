National News
Austin Bomber Suspect Kills Himself With Bomb

A suspect in a wave of bombing attacks in Austin killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday as authorities closed in, police said.

The suspects vehicle was found at a hotel in Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin. Police had it surrounded — and were waiting for tactical teams — when the suspect started to drive away, Manley said. His vehicle then suddenly stopped — and the suspect detonated an explosive device, Manley said. One officer was hurt in the blast.

The bombings killed two people and left the Texas capital terrorized with fear for 19 days.

