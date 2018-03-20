Local
Wintry Mix On The Way For The Triangle

Melissa Wade

Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

Source: Lance King / Getty

 

The wintry mix is set to start Wednesday morning making for a messy morning commute. Most of the snowfall will be north of the Triangle with very light accumulation.

The models have been changed over the last few days, showing some light snow for the Triangle on Wednesday – we’re talking less than a quarter of an inch for most areas.

Read more at ABC11.com with meteorologist Don Schwenneker

