Women's Empowerment
Home > Women's Empowerment

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Talk About New Single And Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Anthony Brown and Group Therapy will perform at Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018. Brown talks about his new single “I Got That” and his past Women’s Empowerment Expo experience. Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 will take place at the PNC Arena in Raleigh NC on Saturday April 14, 2018. Other musical guest includes Detrick Haddon, Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorn and Faith Evans.

Michael Strahan is the Keynote speaker and Angela Rye will be a featured speaker as well. Tickets are available now at all Ticket Master Locations, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com and the PNC Arena box office. Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 is sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Cafe and The Light 103.9. Listen to the new single “I Got That” and the full interview in the links below.

Angela Rye , Anthony Brown and Group Therapy , Detrick Haddon , Faith Evans , I Got That , Jekalyn Carr , Jerry Smith , Koryn Hawthorn , Michael Strahan , PNC Arena , Women's Empowerment Expo 2018

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Talk About New Single And Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18