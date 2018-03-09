Music
Jonathan Nelson Talks About His New Single "I Agree"

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Jonathan Nelson is known for his hit songs like “My Name Is Victory”, and Finish Strong….  and hit songs that he has penned for other artists like “Healed”, and “The Struggle Is Over”.

Nelson has written for Donald Lawrence, JJ Hairston, Maurette Brown Clark, TD Jakes, Stephen Hurd, and Troy Sneed.

His new single. “I Agree” is Caribbean inspired. Jonathan has seen his ministry expand exponentially over the past few years because of his international hit “I Believe”. He’s continuing in that vain with this new single. “I Agree” has the same musical flavor but provides poignant declarations of faith. A standout lyric says “I concur, I agree, I believe… what God says about me, all things are possible, all things.” The song is available for sale on all digital outlets on 3.2! His new album is set to release in the summer of 2018.

  • Also one of our very own local artist Gene Hoskins – worship leader at The River Church, is featured at the end of this song.

