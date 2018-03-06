Local
Should Educators Be Equipped With Guns?

Melissa Wade

Here’s what the educators had to say.  The majority of North Carolina educators who responded to a statewide survey given by the State Department of Public Instruction about guns, showed that more than 65 percent of educators who responded said they don’t want to have a gun in class.

Nearly 25 percent said they would like to carry a gun, and about 10 percent were not sure. When asked if they would like certain teachers or administrators to have access to firearms, assuming they had extra training, about 49 percent said no, nearly 41 percent said yes and about 10 percent were not sure.

In total, more than 22,000 educators took the survey, according to DPI.

Read more at WRAL.com

