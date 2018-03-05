Here’s The List Of Oscar Winners And Highlight Videos

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday and here is a list of the winners and highlight video as Tiffany Haddish still the show.
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“A Fantastic Woman” *WINNER
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” *WINNER
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Icarus” *WINNER
ORIGINAL SONG
“Remember Me,” “Coco” *WINNER
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Coco” *WINNER
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“Call Me by Your Name” *WINNER
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Get Out” *WINNER
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” *WINNER
BEST PICTURE
“The Shape of Water” *WINNER
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“The Shape of Water” *WINNER
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER
COSTUME DESIGN
“Phantom Thread” *WINNER
SOUND EDITING
“Dunkirk” *WINNER
SOUND MIXING
“Dunkirk” *WINNER
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“Dear Basketball” *WINNER
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“The Silent Child” *WINNER
ORIGINAL SCORE
“The Shape of Water” *WINNER
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER
FILM EDITING
“Dunkirk” *WINNER
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Darkest Hour” *WINNER
See the full list of nominees and winners at CNN.com
Here are some Highlights:
Tiffany Haddish still the show on and off the red carpet.