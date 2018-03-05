National News
Home > National News

Here’s The List Of Oscar Winners And Highlight Videos

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday and here is a list of the winners and highlight video as Tiffany Haddish still the show.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“A Fantastic Woman” *WINNER

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” *WINNER

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Icarus” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SONG

“Remember Me,” “Coco” *WINNER

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Coco” *WINNER

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Call Me by Your Name” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Get Out” *WINNER

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER

DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” *WINNER

BEST PICTURE

“The Shape of Water” *WINNER

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Shape of Water” *WINNER

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER

COSTUME DESIGN

“Phantom Thread” *WINNER

SOUND EDITING

“Dunkirk” *WINNER

SOUND MIXING

“Dunkirk” *WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dear Basketball” *WINNER

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“The Silent Child” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SCORE

“The Shape of Water” *WINNER

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER

FILM EDITING

“Dunkirk” *WINNER

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Darkest Hour” *WINNER

See the full list of nominees and winners at CNN.com

Here are some Highlights:

Tiffany Haddish still the show on and off the red carpet.

90th Academy Awards , Oscar Winners

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Here’s The List Of Oscar Winners And Highlight Videos

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18