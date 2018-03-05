Here’s The List Of Oscar Winners And Highlight Videos

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday and here is a list of the winners and highlight video as Tiffany Haddish still the show.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM “A Fantastic Woman” *WINNER DOCUMENTARY (SHORT) “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” *WINNER DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “Icarus” *WINNER ORIGINAL SONG “Remember Me,” “Coco” *WINNER ANIMATED FEATURE FILM “Coco” *WINNER ADAPTED SCREENPLAY “Call Me by Your Name” *WINNER ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Get Out” *WINNER ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER DIRECTOR Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” *WINNER BEST PICTURE “The Shape of Water” *WINNER PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Shape of Water” *WINNER CINEMATOGRAPHY “Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER COSTUME DESIGN “Phantom Thread” *WINNER SOUND EDITING “Dunkirk” *WINNER SOUND MIXING “Dunkirk” *WINNER ANIMATED SHORT FILM “Dear Basketball” *WINNER LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM “The Silent Child” *WINNER ORIGINAL SCORE “The Shape of Water” *WINNER VISUAL EFFECTS “Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER FILM EDITING “Dunkirk” *WINNER MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Darkest Hour” *WINNER See the full list of nominees and winners at CNN.com

Here are some Highlights:

Tiffany Haddish still the show on and off the red carpet.

