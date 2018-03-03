WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!

The Internet has supplied us with the Princess Shuri doll we’ve been waiting on!

While Black Panther has been life since it’s February 2018 premiere, Princess Shuri was easily one of the best parts of the movie. She’s inspired tons of fan art, but two fans have taken that to a new level.

Princess Shuri has her own doll for the young scientists in your life, but she’s very much a limited edition. The one-of-a-kind doll was created by YouTubers Mr. Froggy Stuff, but they shared the final product on Instagram!

For this particular doll, Mr. Froggy Stuff did a mashup of Shuri’s lab dress and her battle makeup, which came together perfectly. The look was even complete with Kimoyo beads!

It’s perfection.

The crafters gave a Princess Tiana doll a glorious makeover to turn her into Shuri, and that fun fact makes this even better!

As much as we might want a Princess Shuri doll, Disney and Marvel sadly have yet to supply one, but you can always make your own for now. For the crafty beauties among us, see how they did it step-by-step in the video below!

