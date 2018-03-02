St. Jude Radiothon - Raleigh

St. Jude Radiothon - Raleigh

Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St. Jude!

Jennifer Hall

Posted 18 mins ago
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One

St. Jude is dedicated to helping to fight childhood cancer. Yesterday (March 1), Radio One Raleigh’s The Light 103.9 and Foxy 107.1/104.3 continued the movement and encouraged others to do the same in our annual St. Jude Radiothon.

Listeners and the greater Triangle community were encouraged to support the movement and save lives by becoming a Partner In Hope.

Volunteers manned the phones, jocks took to the airwaves, while our digital team reached out to the listeners through social media. By the end of the day, Radio One Raleigh raised $122,490 for St Jude! Thank you to everyone including our Partners in Hope, volunteers, and Radio One staff for your commitment to saving lives.

