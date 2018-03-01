Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot From Regina King And Robin Roberts

2018 is off to a very eventful start for legendary actress Tisha Campbell-Martin and now she’s adding to her long resume with a fresh new project from fellow actress Regina King.

.@TishaCampblMrtn to star in @ABC drama pilot on Black police officer sisters from @RobinRoberts and @ReginaKing. She joins @amirahvann as 2 of the 5 sisters cast so far. https://t.co/uh21yKKQiF pic.twitter.com/yToJunXoxA — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) February 28, 2018

After finally burying the hatchet with her fellow Martin co-star Martin Lawrence after a 20-year estrangement and divorcing her husband of more than two decades Duane Martin, actress Tisha Campbell-Martin appears to be in a totally different space for 2018. Now, as reported by Shadow and Act, she has been tapped to star in an upcoming ABC drama pilot series from Regina King and Robin Roberts.

Via Shadow and Act:

Tisha Campbell-Martin has been cast in a series regular role for an upcoming ABC drama pilot. The project, based from ABC Studios is from Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts and Regina King.

She will star in the pilot for an untitled drama that has been in development on “the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.” It is based on the real-life story of the Holmes sisters, who Roberts covered for GMA.

Campbell-Martin joins Amirah Vann, the first sister who was cast. Veasey writes the pilot and King directs. [Campbell-Martin’s] character is Sergeant Anise Kendrick-Morrison, “a witty, tough, and outspoken Patrol Officer with a sharp sense of humor. She is immensely proud of her family, especially her four sisters who are all in the NYPD. The first to join the force, she proudly patrols her own childhood neighborhood in Queens.”

Known primarily for her comedic work alongside her considerable singing and dancing talents, this dramatic role is a departure for Campbell-Martin, allowing fans to see her tackle different material.

As for the heavily-rumored and heavily-implied Martin reboot, the cast is still playing coy with fans and not confirming or denying anything. However, the remaining cast members recently joined together on stage when Martin received an award at the recent ABFF Honors.

