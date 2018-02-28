Local
2000 Students At Green Hope High School In Cary Walk Out Of Class

High school shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

Wednesday afternoon Green Hope High School in Cary  had about two thousand students to walk out of class as a part of a nationwide protest against violence at schools. Wake County School officials said there have been dozens of rumors of threats at Wake County schools since the Valentine’s Day mass shooting in Florida. School officials at Green Hope High School asked the students to be peaceful but encouraged them to take part of the process.

Source: wral.com

 

Cary NC , Green Hope high school

