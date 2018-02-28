Entertainment News
‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Reacts To The Internet’s Thirst

Posted February 28, 2018
Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Winston Duke barked his way into our hearts when he stole every Black Panther scene he appeared in. The Internet collectively threw their panties at the 6’5″ Tobagian actor, who’s accent is just as sexy as his physique.

Our entertainment editor Shamika Sanders, caught up with the leader of the Jabari tribe at the Wrinkle In Time world premiere in LA, Monday night, where he opened about his overnight fame and catapulting to the top of everyone’s #MCM list.

Fellow Disney director Ryan Cooler also attended the premiere, to show his support for his friend Ava Duvernay, who he says was there every step of the way while he was filming Panther.

