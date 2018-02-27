Local
Home > Local

Garner Internet Cafe Robbed Tuesday Morning

Jerry Smith

Posted 33 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Police tape with fingerprint and magnifying glass

Source: Comstock / Getty

ABC 11 News reported that Garner police are currently searching for the man who robbed the Ten Ten Business Center Internet Cafe Tuesday morning. The report stated that the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. when the café opened for business. Surveillance video showed an armed man with his face covered walking into the business and demanding money.

Read more in the link below.

Source: abc11.com

 

Garner NC , Ten Ten Business Center Internet Cafe

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Garner Internet Cafe Robbed Tuesday Morning

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17