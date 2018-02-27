Pres. Trump Calls Sheriff A Coward; Do You Agree?

President Trump said Friday the Florida sheriff’s deputy who failed to stop last week’s mass shooting at a high school was a either a “coward” or froze under extreme pressure.

And he said the revelation of the deputy’s inaction was further vindication for his proposal to arm teachers who — unlike law enforcement — know their schools and “love their students.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that deputy Scot Peterson responded to the shooting last week, but remained outside the school building instead of attempting to stop the shooter, who killed 17 students and teachers. The deputy has resigned.

Read more at USAtoday.com

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would have charged into a Florida school during the shooting there earlier this month even if he were unarmed.

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump told governors meeting at the White House to discuss school safety.

Read more at NBCnews.com

The Sheriff says He’s no coward….

The sheriff’s deputy blamed for failing to enter a Florida high school while 17 people were killed said Monday that he’s been unfairly labeled a coward and that he did nothing wrong.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: