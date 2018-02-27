National News
National Pancake Day – Free Pancakes!

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by giving back…  IHOP will offer customer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Customers aren’t required to pay for their pancakes, but IHOP does ask that guests leave a donation of any size to go toward charities like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP aims to raise $5 million to honor its 60th anniversary .

HISTORY

National Pancake Day’s humble beginnings in 2005, originally started as Lumberjack Day. Marianne Ways and Collen AF Venable sought an excuse to eat pancakes and waffles with friends and as it was one week after “Talk Like a Pirate Day” and that theme had been worn out, eating lots of pancakes like a lumberjack seemed a better holiday than ever.

