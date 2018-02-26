Campaign Will Allow Low-Income Kids To View “A Wrinkle In Time” For Free

The move “A Wrinkle in Time” will hit theaters next month and much has been made of how inspiring it will be for young viewers, so Color of Change and AMC Theatres have partnered in a campaign that will give low-income children the opportunity to see the film for free.

The theater chain announced Friday that it is partnering with Color of Change, an online racial justice organization, to launch the “Give a Child the Universe” initiative, which encourages individual and group benefactors to purchase and donate tickets to A Wrinkle in Time, allowing underprivileged children to see the film at a matinée showing at their local AMC location the day the movie open, March 9. Via the donations, Color of Change will put tickets in the hands of children in need through a network of local partners, schools, and community-based organizations.

CLICK HERE to donate a ticket

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: