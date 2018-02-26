Raleigh Minister Looking to Rebuild After Home Intended as Homeless Shelter Burns

On Saturday a small fire erupted in Raleigh, damaging a house intended to be used by the director of a local ministry, to assist homeless women in the community. The purpose of the house, which is now in ruins, was to help rebuild lives and serve as the first step toward the second chance for six women.

Minister Brenda Jackson owns the South Bloodworth Street house and is the founder of Plant a Seed Ministries, which provides shelter and services for homeless women. According to WRAL News before the fire damaged the building, six women were set to move into the home in the coming weeks.

WRAL News also reports that on Saturday afternoon during the fire, Jackson who lives next door to the house she planned to open, was giving clothes and showers to the homeless when the fire started in the kitchen. Authorities report that nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the house, which was not insured, is not a total loss.

Now, Minister Brenda Jackson is raising funds through a GoFundMe page to restore the house and keep her mission alive.

